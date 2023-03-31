Gaslight Twitter Review: Sara Ali Khan-Vikrant Massey's Performance Gets A Thumbs Up, Fans Hail Film's Unconventional Plot

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer ‘Gaslight’ has been released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and the netizens are busy sharing their views on the film. While Sara Ali Khan is being praised for her performance as a wheel-chair driven Meesha in the film, fans are also hailing the film’s unconventional plot.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, “#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey.” Another user worte, “@SaraAliKhan shoulders the film with the role of Meesha! Her dedication and sincerity to the script and her craft is commendable.”

“#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey,” a third user added. “@SaraAliKhan goes all the way to get in the shoes of a paraplegic character! The earnestness with which she carries it off throughout the film is noteworthy! #VikrantMassey once again delivers another top notch performance, and proves his mettle!,” another user mentioned, praising Sara’s performance.

#GaslightReview: @SaraAliKhan shoulders the film with the role of Meesha! Her dedication and sincerity to the script and her craft is commendable.#SaraAliKhan #Meesha #Gaslight pic.twitter.com/R1UqVBfI4T — Gossip Keeda (@GossipKeeda) March 31, 2023

#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey.

#GaslightReview #GaslightOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/gkG45eqD0F — Vishveshver Singh Sai (@Vishveshver45) March 30, 2023

#GaslightReview: @SaraAliKhan goes all the way to get in the shoes of a paraplegic character! The earnestness with which she carries it off throughout the film is noteworthy! #VikrantMassey once again delivers another top notch performance, and proves his mettle! pic.twitter.com/SEj0yPNdNj — Pooja Nawathe (@nawathepooja) March 31, 2023

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, `Gaslight` stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The film released exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. In the first poster, Vikrant could be seen holding a lantern and standing alongside Chitrangada and Sara. The film looked quite intriguing from the trailer itself in which Sara Ali Khan portrays a wheel-chair bound woman who is searching for her missing father.