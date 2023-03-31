topStoriesenglish2589807
GASLIGHT

Gaslight: Vikrant Massey Impresses Fans With His Performance As Real Estate Manager, Check Reactions

As Gaslight released on Disney+Hotstar, fans took to Twitter and hailed Vikrant Massey's performance in the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey starrer mystery thriller ‘Gaslight’ has finally been released and the actor has yet again given a testament to his proficient acting. Vikrant can be seen playing a character named Kapil who dwells into different shades of a nice guy and the bad guy in the film. Starring with two strong performer ladies Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh, Vikrant very brilliantly marked his presence on the screen and has left the audience impressed who just could not stop flooding the internet with their praising comments for the actor.  

As Kapil, the estate manager in Gaslight, Vikrant Massey has yet again given a worthwhile justification to his character with his acting prowess and indeed proved himself one of the most talented actors of his era. The actor has successfully kept the audience hooked to their seats till the end while his portrayal of the bad guy in the climax is loved immensely by the audience and critics. This has certainly made the netizens drop their praising comments for the actor on Instagram as they wrote, "Ur hardwork will defintily pays off." "Great job." 

"All d best Vikrant.... Our blessings and good wishes are always wd u... Ur film is going to b a super hit." "You have been on of the versatile actors of your time, m sure there must be versatility to this film as well️." "Excited to watch." 

Apart from these, the netizens certainly created noise on Twitter as well as they wrote, “As Vikrant is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in Gaslight, he has an extremely exciting lineup up ahead with projects like Maddock's- Sector 36, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's- 12th Fail, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and more.” 

