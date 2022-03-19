हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

'Gehraiyaan' stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi kickstart shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', drop pics

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti.

&#039;Gehraiyaan&#039; stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi kickstart shooting for &#039;Kho Gaye Hum Kahan&#039;, drop pics

NEW DELHI: Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday have kickstarted shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Siddhant shared a slew of pictures featuring himself with Adarsh and Ananya getting ready for the shoot in the makeup rooms.

Adarsh Gourav also confirmed the news by sharing a quirky picture featuring himself with Siddhant. "Let's begin," he wrote alongside the snap.

For the unversed, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti.

The new age drama by Excel Entertainment is scheduled to release in 2023.

This will be the second collboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday after 'Gehraiyaan'. The romantic-drama directed by Shakun Batra also starred Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. 

