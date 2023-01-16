Hansal Mehta-Anubhav Sinha's Faraaz trailer to be out today

NEW DELHI: Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha's 'Faraaz' is based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe. The film is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times. The makers have started the week by announcing that the trailer will be released later today.

The team also shared a gripping poster on social media with the caption, "With strength, humanity and courage in the face of terror, he stood tall! With much pride, we bring you #Faraaz.

#FaraazTrailer OUT TODAY #Faraaz in cinemas on 3rd FEB 2023."

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. It is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films.

'Faraaz' stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. It is all set for release on February 3, 2023.