Heropanti 2 song teaser out: Electrifying beats of 'Dafa Kar' featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria will leave you groovy

Ever since the song teaser has been launched, the fans of Tiger and Tara can't stop raving about its catch tune and their sizzling chemistry, waiting to see the full song from the action flick which will be out tomorrow at 1 pm.   

NEW DELHI: The teaser of the first song 'Dafa Kar' from Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is out and the electrifying beats of the foot-tapping number will instantly get you grooving. 

Featuring the fabulous on-screen couple – Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in their stylish avatar, the song penned by Mehboob Kotwal and shot on a grand scale featuring a huge crowd of dancers accompanying the lead actors is colourful, vibrant and catchy. 

The trailer of 'Heropanti 2' presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's top class act as Laila. 

Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India’s youngest action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger's fifth successful association.

