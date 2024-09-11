Housefull 5: Jacqueline Fernandez Is All Geared Up To Begin 1-month Shoot In London

The much-awaited production of 'Housefull 5' is about to kick off, with the cast and crew gearing up for what promises to be another entertaining addition to the popular comedy franchise. Sources have revealed, “The production for Housefull 5 is going to be underway soon, and Jacqueline is leaving for London on the night of September 11 for an extensive 1-month shooting schedule.”

This new installment in the 'Housefull' series marks another exciting chapter for Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been a key figure in the franchise, contributing to its comedic success. Known for her energetic performances and impeccable comedic timing, Jacqueline is set to bring her trademark charm back to the big screen.

With her departure to London fast approaching, preparations are in full swing to ensure the shoot runs smoothly. The London shooting schedule is expected to be intense and challenging, aimed at capturing the humor and entertainment that fans love about the 'Housefull' series. The extended stay also suggests the film will feature diverse and picturesque locations, enhancing its visual appeal.

Jacqueline will be sharing the screen with a stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and other returning stars from previous films. Fans can also expect some exciting new additions to the cast that will add extra entertainment value, keeping audiences engaged as the film gears up for its 2025 release.