ICC World Cup 2023: India Will Win The Match Tomorrow, 'Tiger' Star Salman Khan

"Inshallah India will win the match tomorrow and then I want all of you to return to theatres for Tiger 3," says Salman Khan during the fan event.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Tiger 3', which has made over 300 crores worldwide, is doing well at the box office. A sizable throng of fans saw Salman Khan, the last action hero and the most beloved spy. expressed gratitude to audiences and fans for making 'Tiger 3' a huge success. Megastar also discussed the film's rocky premiere on Diwali Day, which also happened to be The best opening of his career.

With 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan has indeed left everyone in disbelief. Reviving his character as the original Bollywood spy, 'Tiger', the star has genuinely set box office records with his extraordinary collection both domestically and internationally. When it was released on the auspicious day of Diwali, the movie became the highest Diwali opener ever and left a lasting impression with its box office performance. Salman Khan gave the performance of his career with the movie as well.

'Tiger 3' has indeed been released amid a packed festive season still grabbed its strong presence over the weekdays. While the film paved its path through the series of festivals and World Cup tournaments, it couldn't be able to shake its box office performance as the film went on to cross 300 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office.

Amid all this, Salman Khan was recently seen talking about the 'Tiger 3' at a fan event where the superstar was present along with the other cast, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He said, "Actually, it’s amazing that even after the World Cup match India was scoring well and won all the matches, we entered during this time. And our collections are really good. Inshallah, India will win the match tomorrow. And I want my fans to return to theatres after the World Cup is over."

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

