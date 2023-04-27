IPL 2023: Ananya Panday Promotes 'Dream Girl 2' At KKR vs RCB Cricket Match

New Delhi: Gen-Z Bollywood star Ananya Panday is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has millions of fans and keeps updating her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos. The actress has been making headlines lately for her upcoming role in 'Dream Girl 2.'

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film has been creating a buzz on social media since the announcement. The actor will be yet again seen playing the popular role of Pooja, Ananya has been feeling the competition heating up. To keep the attention on her own character, Ananya took to the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore to promote the upcoming movie.

At the IPL match, Ananya spoke about the fun they had playing cricket on the set of 'Dream Girl 2', "During our shoot in Mathura, we played cricket and I have to admit, my co-star was quite impressive on the field. However, I managed to get him out."

The event hosts also played the 'Dream Girl challenge' with Ananya, showing her pictures of different celebrities and testing her knowledge.

'Dream Girl 2', produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is set to release on 25th August 2023. Ananya Panday and Bollywood fans eagerly anticipate the movie's release and can't wait to see how her character stacks up against the beloved Pooja.