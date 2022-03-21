Jacqueline Fernandez-Akshay Kumar can’t take eyes off each other in 'Bachchhan Paandey' song 'Heer Raanjhana'

New Delhi: Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar's sizzling chemistry in their latest released song ‘Heer Raanjhana' from the film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is unmissable. Sharing a fun video reel of herself with the song playing in the background, Jacqueline shared various beautiful and breathtaking looks of herself from her promotions. She shared a video on her social media and captioned it, “Which ones your favourite? #bachchhanpaandey #heerraanjhana #reelitfeelit #jf”.

Check out the reel:

She had earlier shared photos with Akshay while promoting the film.



Apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, ‘Bachchhan Paandey' also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar and Bobby Deol.

On the work front, Jacqueline has a series of projects in the lineup. She will soon be seen in, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.