Jawan: Fans Go Wild As Aryan Khan Shares Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie

Shah Rukh Khan pleasantly surprised his fans by unveiling the poster of his upcoming action-packed thriller, Jawan. Fans were already buzzing with excitement after the recent release of the prevue, showcasing a new and captivating avatar of the superstar. Many celebrities joined in to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan, expressing their belief that the film is destined to be a blockbuster. Even Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, took to Instagram to cheer for his father's new venture. He asked Shah Rukh Khan’s fans if they are ready for the film.

In the poster shared on social media, Shah Rukh Khan confidently embraces his bald look, clutching a gun, and exuding an aura of power. This bald avatar caught everyone's attention when it was revealed in the prevue. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan added, "Now, it's time to get back to work. #Jawan is getting ready for release. Thank you for your participation in #AskSRK. As promised, here's the film's poster, accompanied by lots and lots of love. See you all in the cinemas."

On July 13, Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans through an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he graciously answered an array of questions about his personal life and professional projects. During this interactive session, he hinted that he would share a fresh poster of Jawan with his fans, further fueling their excitement.

Since the release of the Jawan prevue by the makers, the internet has been buzzing with anticipation and curiosity. Fans have been generating various theories about the movie's intriguing storyline. In the preview, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in distinct avatars, including a masked appearance and a suave, bald look.

The preview shared a glimpse into the characters portrayed by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, while also revealing a surprising cameo by Deepika Padukone. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring talents such as Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others in significant roles. Atlee has directed Jawan.

The prevue opens with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover, introducing his character with both positive and negative shades. It reveals that his character was born in jail and eventually becomes an officer, fearlessly combating criminals and fighting for justice. However, a surprising twist unfolds when an older Shah Rukh Khan is seen assembling a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. This twist led fans to speculate that Shah Rukh Khan might be portraying a dual role in the film. Jawan is set to hit theaters on September 7, and fans cannot wait to experience this thrilling cinematic journey.