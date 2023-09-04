Jawan Telugu Version: 80 Per Cent Tickets Sold In Advance Booking For First Day 6 Am Show At Tirupati Theatre

New Delhi: If it's about breaking his own records, Shah Rukh Khan is at it with his upcoming action-thriller 'Jawan'. Last Friday advance booking windows opened across the nation and without much delay, the eagerly-awaited fans got themselves booked for this action-packed ride. Well, since 'Jawan' is nothing less than a storm that is about to arrive in theatres on September 7, 2023, the film has started to create records with its advance booking, and the case at NVR Jaysyam, Tirupati is a testament to the same.

The advance booking for 'Jawan' doesn't seem to stop and is constantly filling the seats in the cinema halls. An example of its madness among the audience is well witnessed as the 6 AM show for the first day, i.e. September 7, for the Telugu dubbed version at NVR Jaysyam theatres in Tirupati is already 80 percent full. This is the first time any Hindi film attracted such a crowd in the south market. But given that Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Jawan' is the only film that has made its name written in the record books already.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance besides Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Girija Oak.

