हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

JHUND trailer out: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer promises an engaging story of a notorious squad overcoming all obstacles

The most-awaited film of Amitabh Bachchan is all set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022 and so the makers have finally released the trailer of the film. 

JHUND trailer out: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer promises an engaging story of a notorious squad overcoming all obstacles
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The most-awaited film of Amitabh Bachchan is all set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022 and so the makers have finally released the trailer of the film. 

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the trailer gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey. 

 

Big B will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life.

Watch the trailer here:

 

JHUND releases in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. 

It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanJhundtrailer outNagraj Popatrao Manjulenever-seen-before avatarFootball coachBig BZee Studios
Next
Story

Oscars to present eight awards off air in a bid for streamlined telecast

Must Watch

PT19M48S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will it be a battle of Putin vs Biden?