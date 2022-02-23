JHUND trailer out: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer promises an engaging story of a notorious squad overcoming all obstacles

NEW DELHI: The most-awaited film of Amitabh Bachchan is all set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022 and so the makers have finally released the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the trailer gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey.

Big B will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life.

Watch the trailer here:

JHUND releases in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.