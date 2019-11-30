हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

John Abraham confirms 'Attack' for Independence Day 2020

John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year, too. His upcoming thriller "Attack" has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.

John Abraham confirms &#039;Attack&#039; for Independence Day 2020

Mumbai: John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year, too. His upcoming thriller "Attack" has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.

This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his "Satyameva Jayate" opened on August 15, and this year he released "Batla House" on that day.

"Attack" is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

" 'Attack' is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John's production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience," said John.

Riding high on the patriotism formula that has clicked for him lately, John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film, which narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by the character the actor portrays. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

Tags:
John AbrahamAttackJohn Abraham films
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar wraps up 'Sooryavanshi' shoot; shares pic from 'Last Shot, Last Stunt'

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Maharashtra: Uddhav govt passes the floor test by 169 votes, BJP walks out of the assembly session