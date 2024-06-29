Kalki 2898 AD: Meet The Tamil Actor Who Portrayed Lord Krishna In Prabhas-Starrer Epic

New Delhi: Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic sci-fi' Kalki 2898 AD' is garnering huge appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Prabhas-starrer also features legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

In addition to the stellar cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, and Dulquer Salmaan's unexpected cameos in the film have also emerged as major highlights.

Since the film's release, netizens have been curious about the actor who portrayed 'Lord Krishna' in Kalki 2898 AD.

In the film, one can only see a dark shadow of 'Lord Krishna', leaving many puzzled about the actor behind the role in the movie.

Who Is Krishnakumar?

It has now come to light that Tamil actor Krishnakumar, also known as KK, impressed everyone with his portrayal of Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD.

Taking to his Instagram stories Krishnakumar shared a glimpse of his appearance as 'Lord Krishna ' in the epic sci-fi. The captioned read as , “#kalki2898ad An absolute honour to be able to open an epic film, playing such a special character. Grateful (sic),”.

About Krishnakumar aka KK

Krishnakumar is a theater artist who made his debut with 'Kadhalagi' a 2010 film. He became a household name after he played the many popular movies,

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' and 'Soorarai Pottru'. He has also shared the screen with Dhanush in 'Maaran'.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1

Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" set a new record at the global box office, grossing Rs 191.5 crore on its opening day.