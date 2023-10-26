Kangana Ranaut AKA Tejas Gill Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Shares Photos

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy extensively promoting her upcoming film 'Tejas' across the country, has been leaving no chance to make the film release a grand event. Now, keeping up the spirit of patriotism, the actress has visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings from the Lord for the success of the film.

Kangana Ranaut visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the 'darshan' of Ram Janmabhoomi. Moreover, Kangana's visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film. While expressing her excitement, the actress shared some pictures from the temple along with a beautiful caption.

"Aao mere ram! Waah! Mein Sri Hari Vishnu ki kripapatra hu unki bhakt hu aur aaj mujhpe itni kripa hui ki mujhe sri Hari Vishnu avatra pujniya, mahaan dhanurdhari, rejaswi yodha, tapaswi raja, maryadapurshottam dri ram janmabhumi ke darshan karne ko mile. Meri film Tejas meramjanmbhumi ki vishesh bhumika hai, to aisa mann hua ki Ram Lalla ke darshan karu, dhanya bhagya Mere Raam. Mere Raam Mere Raam."



Speaking of 'Tejas', the upcoming aerial action thriller is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The plot revolves around Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, who is on a mission to rescue hostages from terrorists. 'Tejas' is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023.