Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out ‘Zehrila’ Bollywood For Not Speaking About Her Film Emergency

New Delhi: Once again Kangana Ranaut is slamming Bollywood for keeping their silence over her next release Emergency. The actress-turned-politician is all set for her next release based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana has been promoting her film, and in her interview, she lashed out at Bollywood and called them 'zehrila' (poisnous) for not speaking about her film Emergency.

In her interview with Mashable India, Kangana spoke about how these people are envious of her and that they are quiet and not speak about Emergency, she even lauded Anupam Kher and Shreyas Taplade for motivating her, "Ye log jo he bilkul zeherile, envious hain. Lekin Anupam Ji, Shreyas ko dekhiye. Unko ap bulaiye vinamrata se wo ayenge! Kabhi bhi ye nahi he ki nahi ayenge. Maine aaj aisi koi bhi film aisi nhi he jiski maine tareef nahi ki jo kabiliye tareef ho. Woj chahe kisi ki bhi ho".

Kangana even took a dig at the actors and actresses for going gym and mentioned that going to the gym is not hard work

She added, " Lekin ye logo ko dekhiye aap. Kaise chhup ke baithe hue he ki Emergency ayi hui he ab hum kuch bolenge nahi. Aise zeher se bhare hue, aise envy se bhare hue… because unko sab easily mila hua hain. Unhone iske liye koi hard work nahi kiya. Unko lagta hain ki hum gym jaate hain hum karte toh hain hard work! Hard work is for your character, how you exercise your integrity, strength and emotions".

Kangana Ranaut has often slammed Bollywood for not recognising or rather appreciating her work openly. She mentioned in one of her interviews that Bollywood is a hopeless place and here gatekeeps kill the career of talented artists.