हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh, gets his blessings for film 'Tejas'

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to twitter to post about her meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh, gets his blessings for film &#039;Tejas&#039;
Credit: Twitter/ Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his blessings for her upcoming movie `Tejas`.

A day after announcing the wrap of her much-anticipated flick `Thalaivi`, Ranaut is all set to shoot for her next awaiting project.

"Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings," the 33-year-old star wrote on Twitter. 

The script of `Tejas` was also shared with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to sought few permissions. "...we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind," the tweet read. 

 

 

She also shared a picture with the tweet wherein she is seen presenting flowers to the Defence Minister along with her team members including sister Rangoli Chandel.

Ranaut would be portraying the role of an IAF pilot in her next project -- `Tejas`. The IAF was the first of the armed forces in the country to induct women in combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured the `Tanu Weds Manu` actor donning the IAF uniform.

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in April 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautActress Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut filmskangana ranaut tejasBollywood
Next
Story

'Torbaaz' movie review: Sanjay Dutt's film isn't bad, but we expect more from him

  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will Mamta return to power through Murder marketing?