EMERGENCY MOVIE

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release Delayed Due To Ongoing Controversy And Death Threats, Claims Actress-Politician

Kangana Ranaut's film "Emergency" faces delays and potential censorship after a call for a ban and threats against the CBFC.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release Delayed Due To Ongoing Controversy And Death Threats, Claims Actress-Politician (Image: x)

New Delhi: After the trailer release on August 14, Gurdwara Committee sought immediate ban on Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, ‘Emergency’. The film being accused of offending Sikhs sentiments centres itself on late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the political upheaval of 1975.

Following the uproar, the film’s scheduled release on September 6 has been postponed. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to finalize its approval. 

Kangana Ranaut addressed the situation on social media platform X, clarifying the current status of the film’s certification. “There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true,” Ranaut stated in a video. She explained that while the film had received initial clearance, the certification process was delayed due to death threats against CBFC members.

Ranaut added that this situation has pressured them to reconsider depicting certain sensitive content, including the assassination of Indira Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the Punjab riots.

However this is not the first time, the CBFC has faced scrutiny for delays in film certification this year, with some critics arguing that these actions may conflict with the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and its associated regulations.

