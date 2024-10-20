Kanguva Audio Launch Is Scheduled For THIS Date In Chennai

New Delhi: The audio launch for the highly anticipated film 'Kanguva' is set to take place on October 26, 2024, at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, starting at 6 PM. Produced by Studio Green, the film is generating considerable buzz as one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema this year.

'Kanguva' is reported to have a budget exceeding ₹350 crore, positioning it as one of the most expensive films in recent history. Filming took place across seven countries, and the film features an elaborate prehistoric setting. Notably, it includes one of the largest war sequences in film history, with over 10,000 participants involved.

The makers of Kanguva, took to Instagram to share the news captioning, "Chennai Makkaley! Are you ready to welcome the King?



Witness our #Kanguva in all his glory at the Grand #KanguvaAudioLaunch



Nehru Stadium October 26th, 2024 6 PM onwards



#KanguvaFromNov14"

Take A Look At The Post:

The film's release is being coordinated with top distribution houses to ensure awide reach both domestically and internationally. The grand audio launch is expected to further elevate anticipation for the film, which is scheduled for release on November 14, 2024.