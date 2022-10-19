Karan Johar says 'my first protective parental feeling was for Alia, Sid, and Varun' as SOTY clocks 10 years

Mumbai: Actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra have completed a decade in cinema today. It was 10 years ago when the three of them made their debut with Karan Johar`s directorial `Student of the Year` and since then they have been entertaining audiences with their versatile performances in diverse films.

Marking 10 years of `SOTY` and 10 years of Alia, Varun and Sidharth in Bollywood, Karan, who launched them, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note."SOTY started of as me making a `holiday film`.... A film that certainly wasn`t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining ... what I didn`t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success ... would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives... this film gave me three of my most defining relationships ... Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family," he wrote.

Sharing about how he found a family in Alia, Varun and Sidharth through the film, Karan added, ".....besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day.... I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own ...but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them... I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )... I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ..... love you to the moon and back ....".

Here is the post shared by the director:

In another post, Karan shared a string of his images captured with Alia, Varun and Sidharth over the years. He also dropped a heartfelt note in his second post. In the note, he praised the actors by calling them "Shershaahs of goodness and talent."

"Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It`s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you," he added. Varun and Alia reacted to Karan`s post with red heart emojis. The second installment of `SOTY` was released in 2019 and it featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.