New Delhi: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy working on a film that portrays Indian Air force and the key role that they played during the Kargil war. Talking about his latest venture, the producer says, “I have been a huge fan of Air Force since the beginning, and what the Indian Airforce did in Kargil no one else in the world has been able to do it. So when I got the opportunity to meet Group Captain Anupam Banerjee Sahab, who was so gracious, humble and warm to speak with, I thought that this story must be told."

He further adds, "After our 3 hours chat, the only thing he told me was to give him a promise that the pride of Indian air force will be maintained at all costs. I gave him my word, that as an Indian and as a Young Indian filmmaker, we will achieve this with his guidance, and make a film which after watching everyone will feel proud to be an Indian. I am fortunate that Banerjee sir has put his faith in me and allowed me to tell the story of Indian pride to the entire world.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky Bhagnani is bankrolling 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.