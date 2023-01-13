topStoriesenglish
Kartik Aaryan is grateful for all the love and response he received for Shehzada's trailer!

A lot of fans were at Gaiety Galaxy for the trailer launch event yesterday and were eager to see their heartthrob rule the big screens all over again.  

Jan 13, 2023
New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of Shehzada was released yesterday and kept the audience truly gripped throughout. Not only did the trailer blow the internet up, but it also created a ton of excitement for the movie's forthcoming release. 

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse of all the love that surrounded him yesterday at Gaiety Galaxy. The superstar had worn a leather jacket with a horse’s print on it and looked like the true Shehzada that he is. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you for the spectacular response to #Shehzada”. 

Yesterday, Kartik Aaryan trended on social media as fans flooded the internet with #ShehzadaAaRahaHai a few hours after the trailer was dropped. From seeti maar dialogues to calling him an all-rounder for excelling in comedy, grooving and performing action sequences with utmost swag, everything about the film’s trailer was loved, adored and appreciated by the fans. 

With his first-ever outing in a full-on action and family masala entertainer, it seems like he will soon rule over the box office in 2023 as well. Shehzada is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it marks Kartik's debut as a producer, therefore we can say that the film is jam-packed with surprises for his fans.

On the work front, Besides Shehzada, Kartik has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled story in his kitty.

