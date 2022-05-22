हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan trained non-stop for week to ace 'Tandav' moves in horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on delivering the biggest opener of the year with this film's Day 1 collections overtaking films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Yash Raj Films' production 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Kartik Aaryan trained non-stop for week to ace &#039;Tandav&#039; moves in horror-comedy &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' garnering an opening day collection of 14.11 crore, Kartik Aaryan's stock is running high in Bollywood, beating all recent Hindi releases since 'Sooryavanshi'.

And the movie climax is expected to keep the collections going strong in the days ahead.

The second half of the film has been especially garnering a lot of praises from fans and reviewers for the way Kartik Aaryan has performed a particular scene where he does the Tandav dance. While people are familiar with the young star's dancing skills, his Tandav performance depicts another dimension of his talents.

As per a source, "Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs 'Tandav'. It is a very difficult dance form for someone who has never learnt Indian classical dance and he managed to grab it and how within a week's training under Guru Chinni Prakash."

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on delivering the biggest opener of the year with this film's Day 1 collections overtaking films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Yash Raj Films' production 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Ranveer Singh. 

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanTandavBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 filmBollywood
Next
Story

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on why Akshay Kumar wasn’t cast in the sequel

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Gyanvapi Case: Is the Shivling behind the basement wall?