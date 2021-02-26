हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has a packed 2021 - Sneak-peek into her busy calendar!

Kiara Advani garnered accolades for her gritty character in Guilty, girl-next-door and relatable role in Laxmii to the bubbly and charming Indoo in her last release. Owing to her far wide popularity and diverse fan base, Kiara Advani has also surfaced amongst the most bankable names recently.

Kiara Advani has a packed 2021 - Sneak-peek into her busy calendar!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Emerging as one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood, actress Kiara Advani has a wide array of projects lined up which is keeping the actress on her toes constantly.

From film meetings, shoot schedules to promotions, Kiara Advani is amongst the industry's most visible faces across social media as the actress is constantly working.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani garnered accolades for her gritty character in Guilty, girl-next-door and relatable role in Laxmii to the bubbly and charming Indoo in her last release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

After an eventful year with multiple releases in 2020, this year Kiara is taking a headstart with the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as the release of Shershaah. Post which the actress will solely shoulder Ashutosh Gowariker's next slipping into the character of Jayantiben for Karram Kurram.

Owing to her far wide popularity and diverse fan base, Kiara Advani has also surfaced amongst the most bankable names for brands as the actress was ranked amongst the top celebrity endorsers in 2020.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picsKiara Advani filmsKiara Advani photos
Next
Story

Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi starrer Time To Dance trailer out -Watch

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day