Kiara Advani has a packed 2021 - Sneak-peek into her busy calendar!

Mumbai: Emerging as one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood, actress Kiara Advani has a wide array of projects lined up which is keeping the actress on her toes constantly.

From film meetings, shoot schedules to promotions, Kiara Advani is amongst the industry's most visible faces across social media as the actress is constantly working.

Kiara Advani garnered accolades for her gritty character in Guilty, girl-next-door and relatable role in Laxmii to the bubbly and charming Indoo in her last release.

After an eventful year with multiple releases in 2020, this year Kiara is taking a headstart with the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as the release of Shershaah. Post which the actress will solely shoulder Ashutosh Gowariker's next slipping into the character of Jayantiben for Karram Kurram.

Owing to her far wide popularity and diverse fan base, Kiara Advani has also surfaced amongst the most bankable names for brands as the actress was ranked amongst the top celebrity endorsers in 2020.