Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Full HD Version Leaked On Tamilrockers, Other Torrent Sites On Day Of Release

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted as the big Eid release of Bhaijaan this year. He has returned to cinemas in a fully entertaining avatar after Radhe. However, looks like the movie has been hit by piracy like other big films. Many torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Ibomma, Filmyzilla etc have full HD leaked versions.

According to a Timesnow.com report, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been leaked on the day of its release (April 21). Many notorious torrent sites such as Filmyzilla, 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers among others are infamous for promoting piracy, hitting the film's business massively.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal parts.

One Word Review: Mazedaaaarrrr

Full Masala Movie

Emotions, Action, Comedy and Masala!After cameo in #Pathaan, #SalmanKhan is back with his entertaining style. Must Watch. #Eid2023 Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pNDuHKF6gv — Aakash Shukla (@JournoAakash) April 21, 2023

Salman's huge fanbase has already thronged the cinemas to watch this massive family entertainer with an interesting ensemble star cast. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10, 2023, and the response was massive. The grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from fans.

A Salman Khan Film production opened in cinemas on Eid with a Zee Studios worldwide release.

