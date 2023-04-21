topStoriesenglish2597412
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Full HD Version Leaked On Tamilrockers, Other Torrent Sites On Day Of Release

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN LEAKED: Salman Khan's massive Eid release has been hit by piracy online, reportedly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Full HD Version Leaked On Tamilrockers, Other Torrent Sites On Day Of Release

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted as the big Eid release of Bhaijaan this year. He has returned to cinemas in a fully entertaining avatar after Radhe. However, looks like the movie has been hit by piracy like other big films. Many torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Ibomma, Filmyzilla etc have full HD leaked versions. 

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN LEAKED ONLINE?

According to a Timesnow.com report, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been leaked on the day of its release (April 21). Many notorious torrent sites such as Filmyzilla, 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers among others are infamous for promoting piracy, hitting the film's business massively. 

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN REVIEW:

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla,  Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal parts. 

Salman's huge fanbase has already thronged the cinemas to watch this massive family entertainer with an interesting ensemble star cast. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10, 2023, and the response was massive. The grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from fans.

A Salman Khan Film production opened in cinemas on Eid with a Zee Studios worldwide release.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?