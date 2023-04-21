Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter Review: Is Salman Khan's Eid Release A Blockbuster? Check Honest Reactions

New Delhi: Superstar Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan's big Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is here and the initial response seems positive. His die-hard fan following has already thronged the cinemas to watch this massive family entertainer with an interesting ensemble star cast. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal parts.

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN TWITTER REVIEW

Taking to Twitter, many viewers and critics shared their honest reviews. Many have posted video clippings from First Day First Show where the audience can be seen cheering, whistling and dancing on the entry of Bhaijaan. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it 'Excellent'. He wrote: At least three time watchable movie #SalmanKhan is back with his mass Avatar. Emotions, Action, Comedy masala everything this movie has. MUST WATCH. #KBKJ #ShehnaazGiII #PoojaHegde

At least three time watchable movie #SalmanKhan is back with his mass Avatar. Emotions, Action, Comedy masala everything this movie has. MUST WATCH.#KBKJ #ShehnaazGiII #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/Gv2frcuIlf — taran adarsh (@ronit_Ts) April 21, 2023

The action, the swag of #Salmankhan the romance the comedy and the brotherhood is literally amazing amazing!#KKBKKJ full on Mass entertaining and so messege in this movie



One Word Review: Mazedaaaarrrr

Full Masala Movie

Emotions, Action, Comedy and Masala!After cameo in #Pathaan, #SalmanKhan is back with his entertaining style. Must Watch. #Eid2023 Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pNDuHKF6gv — Aakash Shukla (@JournoAakash) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan is entertaining. Songs and BGM was good. #SalmanKhan acted superb in the movie. the movie's visuals camera work editing dialogue delivery story + screenplay everything is just perfect.

BLOCKBUSTER#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview pic.twitter.com/sqA9WOWlnU — Maahi (@MahiraKhnn) April 21, 2023

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10, 2023, and the response was massive. The grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from fans. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 20 million views cumulative on all video platforms. The social media was overflowing with the reactions to the trailer and #KBKJ #Bhaijaan and other such hashtags were trending at top spots.

A Salman Khan Film production opened in cinemas on Eid with a Zee Studios worldwide release.



