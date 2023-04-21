topStoriesenglish2597377
KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN REVIEW

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter Review: Is Salman Khan's Eid Release A Blockbuster? Check Honest Reactions

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review, Early Reactions: A Salman Khan Film production opened in cinemas on Eid with a Zee Studios worldwide release.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

New Delhi: Superstar Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan's big Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is here and the initial response seems positive. His die-hard fan following has already thronged the cinemas to watch this massive family entertainer with an interesting ensemble star cast. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla,  Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal parts.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers and critics shared their honest reviews. Many have posted video clippings from First Day First Show where the audience can be seen cheering, whistling and dancing on the entry of Bhaijaan. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it 'Excellent'. He wrote: At least three time watchable movie  #SalmanKhan is back with his mass Avatar. Emotions, Action, Comedy masala everything this movie has. MUST WATCH. #KBKJ  #ShehnaazGiII  #PoojaHegde

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10, 2023, and the response was massive. The grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from fans. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 20  million views cumulative on all video platforms. The social media was overflowing with the reactions to the trailer and #KBKJ #Bhaijaan and other such hashtags were trending at top spots.

