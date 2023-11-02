Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol Opens Up About His Exciting Collaboration With Aamir Khan for Lahore 1947

New Delhi: In a fun chat with Karan Johar on 'Koffee With Karan', Sunny Deol shares the story behind his collaboration with Aamir Khan for 'Lahore 1947'. Getting canded, he shared, "We discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project."

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions is one of the most anticipated films to come out of Indian cinema. The periodic film boasts one of the most prominent and creative names of the entertainment industry, as the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for this film.

The massive announcement for the film piqued the excitement to watch the offering from these powerhouses of the industry. What makes the announcement even more impressive is the fact that Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious. The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990, when Aamir Khan’s 'Dil' and Sunny Deol’s 'Ghayal' were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs. 'Ghatak', followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001, when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'. Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.

Recently, on his visit to 'Koffee With Karan Season 8', Sunny Deol was asked by the host, Karan Johar, to share the moment when he and Aamir decided to collaborate. Replying to it, Sunny Deol said, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that's how it happened."

Talking about 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol will be leading the film as the main actor. With this formidable trio of Sunny, Aamir, and Santoshi collaborating on the monumental project, it's worth to be reckoned as a 'Cannot be missed' project.

‘Lahore, 1947’ marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. Moreover, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of "Ghayal," "Damini," and "Ghatak." Given this impressive track record, it's only natural to anticipate that their upcoming project will be nothing short of epic.