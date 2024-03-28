New Delhi: Ever since Excel Entertainment's comedy entertainer Madgaon Express has been released, it has made the nation glued to it. The comedy entertainer opened in the cinemas with huge expectations and it delivered the entertainment and laughter bonanza in the theatres to the masses. The audiences are continuously heaping the praises on the film and are hailing, its comedy elements, Kunal Kemmu's direction. Besides this, it's box office journey is equally phenomenal and from day 1 of the release, it is moving strength by strength at the ticket window.

The film headlined by the most entertaining trio of Partik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyendu proved its mettle at the box office and has made the encouraging numbers of 1.21 on Day 6.

With each passing day , the film is springing surprise and in just six days of the release, it has garnered the healthy numbers of 12.55 crores.

With this, the comedy entertainer is looking to close the first week collection in the range of 14-15 crores. This numbers stands testimony to the fact that it is getting immense love from every corner.

Madgaon Express has drenched the audience in the colours of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.