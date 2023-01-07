Kuttey song 'Phir Dhan Te Nan': Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan talk about working in the sequel of their favourite song!

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response he is getting from the industry and media after the trailer of Kuttey dropped. Arjun is a huge fan of Vishal Bhardwaj films and Kaminey is his all-time favourite movie. So, naturally, Arjun was over the moon when the makers of Kuttey revealed to him that the cult hit song from Kaminey, Dhan Te Nan, was going to be incorporated into the film. Similarly, playing different characters, Radhika Madan, however, rarely had the opportunity to showcase her dance moves on the screen, but with Kuttey's Phir Dhan Te Nan, Radhika took the center stage to flaunt her power-packed dance moves.

Arjun says, “Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey is my all-time favourite film and I remember when Dhan Te Nan released, I used to dance to this song at every party. It was a song that was new, edgy and full of swagger. So, when the makers told me that Dhan Te Nan will be a part of Kuttey and that I would get to dance on it, I was thrilled! It is like a dream come true moment for me.”

He adds, “I have danced my heart out in my own style on this song for Kuttey. I have just let go because I was so happy to be dancing to a song that has so many memories from my past attached to it. On the day of the shoot of this song, I had to pinch myself several times because I couldn’t believe that I was dancing to Dhan Te Nan for my film! It is our ode to the original cult hit.”

Talking about the same, Radhika Madan shares, "I have always loved dancing, in fact, I wanted to be a professional dancer in career. Given the nature of my job, I have been blessed with very interesting and exciting roles, which not necessarily have let me explore the dancer me on screen. I have performed on Dhan Te Nan in school at events and now life has come to a full circle as I am now actually featured in Phir Dhan Te Nan, dancing to the song I grew up listening to. Hence, I was extremely elated and excited for 'Phir Dhan Te Nan', because I look forward to parts that let me dance, as I believe that's one of my favourite forms of expression."

Kuttey is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. It releases on Jan 13, 2023.