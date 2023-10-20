New Delhi: Ravi Teja's much-anticipated Telugu film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' was released on Friday, October 20, 2023. The action-drama features Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai and Gayatri Bharadwaj in lead roles. Fans of Ravi Teja were seen celebrating the film release and crazy celebrations were witnessed outside many theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions.

Meanwhile, there is sad news for the makers of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' as the action-thriller became the latest victim of piracy and was leaked online in HD quality on several platforms. The full movie was made available for download in HD print on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz, within hours of it being released in theatres. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood film 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon was leaked online. The film, which is set in the dystopian future, is made available on torrent sites and telegram channels, Filmywrap, onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulez, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD.



In recent times, several films have become victims of online piracy. Films like 'Bhagavanth Kesari', 'Leo', 'Dhak Dhak', 'Fukrey 3', 'Kaala Pani', 'Mission Raniganj', 'The Nun II', 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'Kushi', 'Dream Girl 2', 'Jailer', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', and 'Pathaan' among others were earlier leaked online this year.

While several strict actions have been taken against these pirated websites like TamilRockers and Movierulz to stop them from leaking movies online, but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing pirated website is blocked.

TIGER NAGESWARA RAO

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a Telugu action-thriller written and directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal. The film is based on the real-life legend of Stuartpuram who was a notorious robber in Andra Pradesh during the 70s. The story reveals that Nageswara Rao started his life of crime at the age of eight and even killed his father during a failed robbery attempt. The film is said to be based on real-life incidents.

Ravi Teja, who plays the titular role in the film, is seen performing terrific action stunts. The film also marks the big screen debut of actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon.