Madhuri Dixit grooves on 'Boom Padi' with the cast of Maja Ma in Ahmedabad- PICS

New Delhi: The cast of 'Maja Ma'- Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava, Barkha Singh and Malhar Thakar interacted with fans at the event.

Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma to premiere on Prime Video on October 6th.

Chalo garba ramma jaiye with the Patel parivaar! Adding a riot of color and cheer to the festive season, the cast of Maja Ma had the time of their lives with a lot of music and dance in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the launch of Prime Video’s First Indian Amazon Original Movie on October 6th, the cast of the film - Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Malhar Thakar attended one of the biggest pandals in Ahmedabad- Mirchi Rock & Dhol.

The Maja Ma family performed to the energetic chart-buster Boom Padi, the ultimate garba anthem of the year which has been trending on the music- charts since its launch.

The moment the dancing queen joined the celebrations with the Patel Parivaar, the crowd went wild. She mesmerized the audience ane garba ma dhoom machaivi! The cast also savored special Gujarati delicacies including Mohanthal, Basundi, Dal Dhokli, Thepla, Khaman among others during their trip to Ahmedabad.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role.

It boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories can stream this highly-awaited Hindi Amazon Original movie from 6th October, exclusively on Prime Video.