Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘Maja Ma’ hosts special screening for fans! SEE PICS

Mumbai: Ever since Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original movie Maja Ma released on October 6, audiences across the world have been showering the film with love. The film, which is streaming in India and more than 240 countries and territories, is winning the hearts of audiences. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages and tweets appreciating the movie for its bold yet sensitive storyline and the thought-provoking message it entails.

To celebrate the love the film has received and to give fans a chance to re-live the experience along with their favourite Bollywood icon, a special screening of Maja Ma was organized in Mumbai for students, fans and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Madhuri Dixit attended the event and interacted with the fans and audiences present, to thank them for their appreciation.

Talking about the reactions to the movie Madhuri Dixit said, “I am absolutely overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that Maja Ma is receiving. It is humbling to know that millions of viewers across the world, have watched the film, in just a fortnight. The film has touched so many hearts and lives in such a short time and has helped open up a very important narrative. I thank each and every one of you for appreciating my performance and for showering love on ‘Maja Ma’. This evening has been amazing; re-living this experience with young students as well as members from the LGBTQIA+ community, truly feels like a Maja Ma celebration!”

Maja Ma is a light-hearted family drama, conveying a deep and relevant message that provokes the viewer to move towards creating a progressive society where each person is seen and heard not based on their gender or sexual preferences or orientations. The movie has succeeded in opening up conversations, that of removing biases around the gender identity and, therefore, accepting people for who they are.