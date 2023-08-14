'Maine Pyaar Kiya' Actors Salman Khan And Bhagyashree To Launch 'Dono' Title Track

New Delhi: Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma, 'Dono' promises to bring forward an innocent love story. Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, the film deals with the urban issues of romance and relationships. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now. Back in 1989, Rajshri’s 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' had the same vibe! It made Salman Khan everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree! Known as the OG flagbearers of Rajshri romance, Prem and Suman join forces to launch Dono’s title track on the 16th of August.

Salman Khan’s iconic character - Prem was born with his first association in 1989 with Rajshri. The film was 'Maine Pyar Kiya', directed by the – then debutant director - Sooraj R. Barjatya. Opposite Salman, Bhagyashree made her debut in cinema. The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path breaking box office records for a debutant film! 33 years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya is all set to take this legacy forward!





Salman and Bhagyashree will together launch the title track of Dono, crowning Rajveer and Paloma as the new Rajshri romantic pair! This will be the first song to come from Dono’s anticipated album done by Shankar – Ehsan – Loy. The film’s teaser left many humming the infectious tune of Dono’s title track. On audience demand, the song’s release was fast tracked and now the song will be released on 16th August.

As Rajshri completes 76 years of its establishment on 15th August, 'Dono' is Rajshri’s celebration film. The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled 'Dono', Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios.