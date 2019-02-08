हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi overseas Box Office collections

The movie has maintained a stronghold at the overseas Box Office as well.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi overseas Box Office collections

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' has created an impact not just in the country but also internationally. The movie has maintained a stronghold at the overseas Box Office as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Manikarnika crosses $ 3 mn from international markets... Total till 7 Feb 2019: $ 3.1 mn [₹ 22.06 cr]... Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 1.14 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 861k

UK: $ 212k

Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 279k

Other territories still being updated. #Overseas”

Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautManikarnikaManikarnika Box Office collectionsManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiRani Laxmibairani laxmibai of jhansi
Next
Story

Sonchiriya new trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's rustic act amps up the excitement—Watch

Must Watch

PT53S

CCTV Video: Youth walks on road, gets hit by a bus in Bhopal