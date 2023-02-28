Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore Launch ‘Gulmohar’ Second Trailer, Play Holi On Stage- See Pics

New Delhi: After the phenomenal response to the first trailer, the Gulmohar Team launched the second trailer today at an event in Delhi. Woven around the beautiful and soulful song Dilkash, sung by Talat Aziz, the emotional trailer reveals the Batra Family in various moods. ‘Gulmohar trailer’ explores family relationships, peppered with confusion and harmony.

As a precursor to Holi which also happens to be one of the key themes running through the film, the cast did an impromptu Holi celebration at the event when Sharmila Tagore put a little color on everyone's face just like she did in the movie, and Manoj threw flower petals on his family and media and danced a little to the Hori Mein song from the film, recreating a festive feel.

See the pics of the event here

Watch the trailer here

Taking to Instagram earlier, Manoj had dropped a video and showed the viewers his ancestral home in Bihar while promoting the film. “Ghar khaas banta hai usme rahne waalon se. Aise hi khaas parivaar ki kahani hai,” he captioned the video.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 3, 2023. Talking about the essence of the movie, Manoj said, "There`s something for everyone in the movie. It will make you choke and it will make you laugh." The makers of the movie `Gulmohar` hosted a special screening earlier for Manoj`s friends in the industry. Ashutosh Rana, Bobby Deol, and Gajraj Rao attended the screening.