हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milan Talkies

'Milan Talkies' will not release in Pakistan: Tigmanshu Dhulia

"Milan Talkies" is releasing in India on March 15.

&#039;Milan Talkies&#039; will not release in Pakistan: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia says his forthcoming film "Milan Talkies" will not release in Pakistan.

After the Pulwama terror attack earlier this month, some Indian filmmakers decided against the release of their films like "Luka Chuppi" and "Arjun Patiala" in the neighbouring country.

Asked whether he will release "Milan Talkies" in Pakistan, Dhulia told the media here on Tuesday: "No. It will not be released in Pakistan. There are two reasons for that. First one is that we stand in solidarity with the martyrs' families. 

"The second reason is that piracy of Hindi films takes place from Pakistan so, I feel that we should never release our films in Pakistan for that specific reason."

Dhulia was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Milan Talkies" along with the film's cast Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana and Sikandar Kher.

In the wake of the terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry.

Reacting to AICWA's decision, Dhulia said: "At this juncture, I feel it's the right decision and we should ban Pakistani artistes but if the situation gets better then we will welcome them with open arms."

"Milan Talkies" is releasing in India on March 15.

 

Tags:
Milan TalkiesTigmanshu Dhuliamilan talkies trailerPulwama attackPulwama terror attack
Next
Story

Gully Boy overseas Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enjoys a good run

Must Watch

PT24M23S

Women in South Asia: Are we caught between Tradition & Modernity?