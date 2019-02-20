'Milan Talkies' will not release in Pakistan: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Mumbai: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia says his forthcoming film "Milan Talkies" will not release in Pakistan.

After the Pulwama terror attack earlier this month, some Indian filmmakers decided against the release of their films like "Luka Chuppi" and "Arjun Patiala" in the neighbouring country.

Asked whether he will release "Milan Talkies" in Pakistan, Dhulia told the media here on Tuesday: "No. It will not be released in Pakistan. There are two reasons for that. First one is that we stand in solidarity with the martyrs' families.

"The second reason is that piracy of Hindi films takes place from Pakistan so, I feel that we should never release our films in Pakistan for that specific reason."

Dhulia was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Milan Talkies" along with the film's cast Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana and Sikandar Kher.

In the wake of the terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry.

Reacting to AICWA's decision, Dhulia said: "At this juncture, I feel it's the right decision and we should ban Pakistani artistes but if the situation gets better then we will welcome them with open arms."

"Milan Talkies" is releasing in India on March 15.