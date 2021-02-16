Nawazuddin Siddiqui shoots for Sangeen in London, has a packed 2021 calendar!

New Delhi: An actor par excellence, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has constantly experimented with a diverse spectrum of roles. Be it a criminal mastermind, a notorious villain, an improbable detective, a determined police officer, or an overprotective father, the list is truly endless!

Last Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and ‘Serious Men’, both earned him rave reviews. The actor is presently shooting in London for a thriller titled Sangeen, and shall soon be back in the country to shoot for another upcoming film ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’.

With a bunch of projects in the pipeline, such as Sangeen i.e, Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy- ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s drama flick ‘No Land's Man’ and Sejal Shah untitled film, from the big screen to the OTT to the big screen again, Nawaz has his platter fully loaded.