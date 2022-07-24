NewsEntertainmentMovies
NAYANTHARA

Nayanthara applauds Janhvi Kapoor for 'Good Luck Jerry', sends wishes

Directed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain, the film will release on July 29, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 12:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Nayanthara applauds Janhvi Kapoor for 'Good Luck Jerry', sends wishes

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor's 'Goodluck Jerry' has been creating quite a buzz ever since its trailer was released. The con-medy is set to release on 29th July and the stars are already praising her fabulous performance. The film is a remake of the Tamil venture 'Kolamaavu kokila' starring the gorgeous Nayanthara. 

The lead actress of the original film took it to social media to appreciate Janhvi Kapoor's performance with her heartwarming comment and her gesture only reflected how nice a human being she is.

Talking about Janhvi in the movie, Nayanthara said, "Kokila is so close to my heart and watching the Good Luck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!"
 


