Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia dons role of a pregnant cop in 'A Thursday'

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday'.

Neha Dhupia dons role of a pregnant cop in &#039;A Thursday&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday'.

Taking to Instagram, Neha, on Tuesday, expressed her gratitude to the makers of the project for breaking the stereotypes."Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us... this ones for all the mamas in the making ... we make us strong," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Alongside the note, she posted a few pictures of her look from the film. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump. After hearing about her pregnant cop role in the film, netizens lauded her and makers as well. "More power to you Dhups," actor Soha Ali Khan commented."Salute to you super woman," singer Neeti Mohan wrote. For the unversed, 'A Thursday', which features Yami Gautam in the lead role, is directed by Behzad Khambata.

