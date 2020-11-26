Nushrratt Bharruccha starrer 'Chhorii' shoot begins in Madhya Pradesh - See Pic

New Delhi: After their announcement in May this year, Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV’s maiden joint venture Chhorii has gone on floors. Joining hands with them is T-series. Headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha, Chhorii commenced filming today in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP).

This is a start-to-finish filming schedule and the unit will film all through December across Madhya Pradesh, with a few days to be shot subsequently in Mumbai in the film’s final schedule.

Chhorii is a horror film that's anchored in a strong social message. The film comprises a strong ensemble, with actors Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal, playing pivotal parts. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, whose debut Marathi film ‘Lapachappi' won several domestic and international awards. The film is being shot at live locations in the interiors of MP.

Much like their Vidya Balan starrer Sherni, Abundantia Entertainment on this production too has put in place elaborate health and safety measures to manage and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 on location and within the crew. These include compulsory usage of PPE suits, face masks, frequent sanitisation and temperature checks as well as blood oxygen level checks.

In addition, isolation and quarantine measures have also been put in place on stand by. A specialist agency has been hired to manage all of the above and a detailed briefing session was conducted a day ahead of the start of filming to familiarise the crew with all these measures.