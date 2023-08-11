trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647591
OMG 2 MOVIE REVIEW

OMG 2 Twitter Review Out: Akshay Kumar's Divine Avatar Bowls Over Fans, Pankaj Tripathi Wins Hearts - Check First Reactions

OMG 2 FIRST REVIEWS, REACTIONS: OMG 2 released on August 11 in theatres where it faces Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: OMG 2 (Oh My God!) starring superstar Akshay Kumar and classic actor Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles has left the audiences smitten. Netizens have already given it a big thumbs up. The satirical comedy-drama has been written and directed by Amit Rai. It happens to be the spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! which was released in 2012. 

OMG 2 TWITTER REVIEWS

OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam as lead faces. The fans thronged theatres to watch this family entertainer FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW (FDFS) and their initial reviews are out. Take a look here: 

OMG 2 STORYLINE

The film revolves around the subject of sex education in Indian schools. Akki plays one of the messengers of Lord Shiva called Shiv Gan, whom Mahadev himself assigns the task through Nandi - his Vaahana as per the Hindu mythology to help his bhakt in trouble. There is Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional acting chops at the display with Akshay Kumar's towering presence in a divine and larger-than-life avatar. 

Yami Gautam plays a fierce lawyer in this courtroom drama with a difference. Comic timing and dialogues look perfect and it's an out-and-out family watch. 

In the first part of the OMG series, Paresh Rawal was seen in a pivotal part and Akshay featured Lord Krishna's avatar. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai and remains one of the keenly awaited sequels this year.

‘OMG 2’ released on August 11 in theatres where it faces Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’. 

 

