Pathaan’s teaser to be out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday? Here’s what netizens are saying!

New Delhi: It has almost been four years since superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s last film ‘Zero’ released in 2018. Since then, fans of the actor have been constantly waiting to see more of him. While the actor recently made guest appearances in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’, the audiences are eagerly waiting for his comeback film ‘Pathaan’.

Taking Twitter by storm, fans of the actor started trending the hashtag Pathaan Teaser and said that the teaser of the film will be released on November 2 which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. “#PathaanTeaser will break all the teaser records from Bollywood. The announcement of #Pathaan has almost 17M views and 717K likes. Be ready on 2nd November,” a user commented. “#PathaanTeaser To Be Launch On You Tube channel At 2 November 2022 On Sharukh Khan Birthday,” added another user. “2nd November Idol Megastar SRK Birthday and also confirm of #PathaanTeaser .. Srkians feeling very emotional Aapna time suru @iamsrk King of Bollywood,” another fan added.

Such is the fever and undeniable charm of Shah Rukh Khan! The highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan’ is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The actor will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone for the fourth time after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. The film also stars John Abraham in a prominent role. Earlier, the makers had released posters of the three actors which took the internet by storm. Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. His last release ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, however, had failed to spread its charm at the box office.