PATRALEKHAA

Patralekhaa To Team Up With Anubhav Sinha? Actor Drops Pic From Sets

Actor Patralekhaa shared a photo on her social media handle featuring director Anubhav Sinha from a film sets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:28 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Patralekhaa has been on a roll with an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty and had a bang-on start to the year with Hotstar's Aar Ya Par for which her role was appreciated. Whilst the effervescent actress has had a super-busy 2022, she has an impressive lineup of illustrious projects for 2023 as well!

Patralekhaa took to Instagram and shared a picture of her director Anubhav Sinha with the caption, "Captain @anubhavsinha at work." Fans were quick to spot them and guessed if she was working on Abhinav Sinha's next project.

Meanwhile, a source close to the team confirmed the news that actress shall be seen portraying an eminent character in the untitled project based on the infamous Kandahar hijacking. 

Patralekhaa will next be seen in Raj DK's Gulkanda Tales, Luv Ranjan's comedy-drama 'Heer Saara' which is about girls' road trip. It's going to be a busy year for the actress with back-to-back releases in 2023 that explore different subjects.

