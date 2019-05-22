PM Narendra Modi biopic: New poster of Vivek Oberoi starrer released

New Delhi: Filmmaker Omung Kumar's upcoming directorial venture 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is slated to hit the screens on May 24, 2019. Ahead of its big screen release, the makers have unveiled its new poster featuring lead actor Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek plays the titular role of Prime Minister Modi in the biopic. Noted film critic and tradde analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster of the movie. He wrote: “All set for 24 May 2019... New poster of #PMNarendraModi... Vivek Anand Oberoi essays the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar B.”

All set for 24 May 2019... New poster of #PMNarendraModi... Vivek Anand Oberoi essays the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar B. pic.twitter.com/nClDmMZohS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2019

The actor will be seen essaying as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor will be seen playing a real-life character in a biopic. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

A special screening of the movie was held in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in attendance on May 21, 2019.

Earlier, a petition was filed by a Congress activist seeking a ban on the release of the film which was initially set to hit the screens on April 5 and later postponed to April 11.