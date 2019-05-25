'PM Narendra Modi' makes nearly Rs 3 crore on day 1

close

Narendra Modi

'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raked in nearly Rs 3 crore on the first day of its release.

Mumbai: 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raked in nearly Rs 3 crore on the first day of its release.

A tweet posted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday read: "'PM Narendra Modi' had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed. Evening shows witnessed better occupancy, Friday Rs 2.88 crore India business."

The film, which stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Boman Irani, Waheeda Rahman, Darshan Kumaar and Manoj Joshi, among others, traces Modi's life story.

It was stopped just a night before its scheduled worldwide opening on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off, to ensure a level playing field in the elections.

Actor Arjun Kapoor-starrer "India's Most Wanted", which released along with the biopic on Friday, made Rs 2.10 crore. 

Directed by Rajkummar Gupta, "India's Most Wanted" is inspired by a "true story" related to a terrorist. It is about a mission of five people to nab India's most wanted terrorist -- described in the movie as India's Osama -- without any weapon or support in just four days.

