'PM Narendra Modi' team reaches Mumbai

Mumbai: After wrapping up shooting in Uttarakhand, the team of "PM Narendra Modi" has started shooting in Mumbai.

The cast and crew were shooting in different parts of Uttarakhand till March 10. They started the Mumbai schedule on Wednesday, read a statement.

"We have had an amazing shoot in the mountains and across Rishikesh, Harshil and other scenic places of Uttarakhand and the locals have been extremely helpful," producer Sandip Ssingh said.

"We all are in love with the state and its beauty. Looking forward to the Mumbai schedule now," Ssingh added.

"PM Narendra Modi" will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginning to years as the Gujarat Chief Minister to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the Prime Minister.

The film is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar and produced by Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, whose son actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is playing the title role of Modi. It also stars Boman Irani, Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi.