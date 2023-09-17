New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's latest Bhangra sensation, 'Jalsa 2.0' from highly-anticipated 'Mission Raniganj' is setting hearts ablaze worldwide. Beyond the scintillating chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the song's composition, lyrics, vibrant backdrop, and Akshay's boundless energy have garnered immense appreciation from audiences and music enthusiasts alike.

Akshay Kumar, portraying the real-life unsung hero Jaswant Gill in the film, received a delightful surprise in the form of a message from his daughter, Poonam Gill. She couldn't contain her excitement about the song and in her congratulatory message to the superstar she exclaimed, "What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the latest chartbuster 'Jalsa 2.0', Poonam added a heartwarming note, saying, "Akshay has captured the same energy and sweetness in his chemistry with Parineeti as I have seen between my mummy and papa. He (Jaswant Gill) loved dancing, and so did my mum. It's the Punjabi DNA. A man with many talents."

Poonam Gill's heartfelt praise for 'Jalsa 2.0' and her fond reminiscences of her father's dancing prowess shine a light on the joy and infectious energy that the song brings. As 'Mission Raniganj' gears up for its release, the song 'Jalsa 2.0' is undoubtedly leaving an indelible mark, resonating not only with fans but also with those who cherish the vibrancy of Bhangra and the magic of Bollywood's unsung heroes. One won't stop tapping their feet after seeing Akshay's infectious energy while we see him performing 'Theth Bhangra' after 8 years since Tung Tung.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music on Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theaters on October 6th 2023.