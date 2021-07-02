हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haseen Dillruba

'Predictable yet engrossing': Netizens flood Twitter with reviews of Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba'

Here's how netizens reacted to the Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' which released on Netflix on Friday (July 2, 2021). 

New Delhi: The much-awaited film 'Haseen Dillruba' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead released on Friday (July 2, 2021) and netizens are divided over their verdict on the mystery-thriller. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon. It features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. 

The story revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who is suspected of her husband's (Vikrant Massey) murder after his death under strange circumstances. While it's unclear if she was behind his death, the audience is left doubting her innocence when her affair with another man comes into the picture.

As soon as netizens got a hold of the film, the reviews rolled out on Twitter. Many called it a 'gripping tale of love and conspiracy' while others said that the story wasn't clever enough, citing illogical plotholes. 

Check out how Twitterati rated the film:

Directed by Vinil Mathew, the flick has been produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

'Hassen Dillruba' was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and is now set for an OTT release on July 2, on Netflix. Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from 'Haseen Dillruba', Taapsee has several exciting films in her kitty including sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has 'Loop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline. 

