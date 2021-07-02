'Predictable yet engrossing': Netizens flood Twitter with reviews of Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba'

New Delhi: The much-awaited film 'Haseen Dillruba' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead released on Friday (July 2, 2021) and netizens are divided over their verdict on the mystery-thriller. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon. It features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who is suspected of her husband's (Vikrant Massey) murder after his death under strange circumstances. While it's unclear if she was behind his death, the audience is left doubting her innocence when her affair with another man comes into the picture.

As soon as netizens got a hold of the film, the reviews rolled out on Twitter. Many called it a 'gripping tale of love and conspiracy' while others said that the story wasn't clever enough, citing illogical plotholes.

Check out how Twitterati rated the film:

Just watched #HaseenDillruba and loved it. @taapsee and @VikrantMassey are brilliant along with the story and content. Thank u guys — Abhi (@Brucelively9) July 2, 2021

Every Statment of @taapsee left you in Susspence.. Osm one to watch... @harsha_actor he is as usual looking smokey hot.... @VikrantMassey

Character is just amazing to understand... #HaseenDillruba #HaseenDillrubaReview — Vaishali (@delhivalikudi) July 2, 2021

#HaseenDillruba is disappointing affair . Fails to match the high expectations or bar set by #TaapseePannu starrer . Neither it is convincing nor entertaining , makers tried their best to offer something new in the form of thrillers but failed miserably with second half .

— Filmy Rahul (FK ) (@RahulVerma4860) July 2, 2021

#HaseenDillruba Expected Storyline with a lengthy screenplay. Could’ve cut short few minutes for a crisp and interesting one. @VikrantMassey and @harsha_actor are stunners . #HaseenDillrubaReview #Netflix — Harshith A (@harshithanand17) July 2, 2021

Directed by Vinil Mathew, the flick has been produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

'Hassen Dillruba' was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and is now set for an OTT release on July 2, on Netflix. Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from 'Haseen Dillruba', Taapsee has several exciting films in her kitty including sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has 'Loop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.