New Delhi: 'Fukrey 3' starring Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pulkit Samrat, which released in cinemas on September 28, has been performing well at the Box Office. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film faced a Box Office battle with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Anupam Kher-Nana Patekar's 'The Vaccine War'. However, despite the clash, it has so far collected Rs 16 crore.

The film was released on Thursday, a non-holiday, but has been performing better than 'The Vaccine War' and Kangana Ranaut and Raghav Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Sharing the latest collection of the film, noted film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Fukrey3 stays steady on Day 2 [working day, after partial holiday on Thu]… Biz should gather momentum from Sat - Mon… Eyes Rs 45 cr - Rs 50 cr total in its *extended* weekend [till Mon]… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr. Total: Rs 16.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

On the other hand, 'Chandramukhi 2' has earned Rs 12 crore in two days of its release, a report by Sacnilk stated.

National-award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Vaccine War', recorded a shocking poor start at the Box Office. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film couldn't touch Rs 1 crore on Day 1 and minted Rs 0.85 crore. Reports stated that the film continued to struggle on Day 2 as well and earned Rs 0.85 crore. The total collection of the film is estimated to be around Rs 1.70 crore.

After the successful two installment, 'Fukrey 3' is the latest addition to the comedy franchise. The film was released in theatres amid massive buzz among the fans. Upon release, it received mostly positive reviews from film critics and audiences.

FUKREY 3



'Fukrey 3' brings back the quirky group of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, Varun Sharma as Choocha, who deal with Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the expert astrological guidance of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji. Ali Fazal, who is now married to Richa Chadha, was part of the first two installments but is not a part of the latest series. He, however, will be seen in a special appearance in the latest installment of the franchise.

CHANDRAMUKHI 2



Portraying the titular role, actress Kangana Ranaut portrays the dancer Chandramukhi, from the court of King Vettiyan Raja, and showcases her great dancing skills, along with her avatar of a beautifully seductive, and haunting dancer. 'Chandramukhi 2' is directed by P Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah.

THE VACCINE WAR





'The Vaccine War' features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. The film tells the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. It also addresses the Indian Women Scientists and the spirit of the Women Scientists who worked day and night with all their passion to ensure the vaccine reaches across the nation.

It is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in theatres on September 28, 2023.