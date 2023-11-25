Radhika Madan Receives Standing Ovation For 'Sanaa' At IFFI Goa

New Delhi: Radhika Madan, the talented actress, received a resounding standing ovation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for her exceptional film "Sanaa," which had earlier garnered a similar enthusiastic response at the Tallinn Film Festival. The Indian audiences, eagerly awaiting the film, embraced it wholeheartedly.

Radhika expressed her excitement, stating, "I was waiting impatiently to share 'Sanaa' with my fellow Indians, and the love and reception it received at IFFI is truly heartwarming. I was extremely grateful when Sanaa received a standing ovation at Tallinn last year as well, but the feeling was out of the world when my own people loved it so much! "

Radhika Madan's whirlwind schedule recently took her from one prestigious international event to the next, demonstrating her prowess on the global stage. The talented actress, having already presented her film "Sanaa" at the Tallinn Film Festival the previous year, added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian actress to join the jury at the esteemed festival.

Following this notable stint in Tallinn, Radhika swiftly transitioned to yet another high-profile role, this time as the youngest jury member at the International Emmy Awards in New York. Her presence at such a distinguished event not only reflects her growing influence but also underscores the international recognition she has garnered.

"I believe in breaking boundaries and exploring the vastness of cinema on a global scale. From Tallinn to New York and now Goa, each international event has been a unique chapter in my journey. It's not just about presenting a film; it's about representing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema worldwide. The hectic schedule is a small price to pay for the privilege of showcasing our stories on such esteemed platforms." Radhika Madan said.

Despite the jet lag and demanding schedule, Radhika Madan didn't miss a beat. In a remarkable turn of events, she promptly headed to Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where her film "Sanaa" was set to premiere. This back-to-back engagement further cements her status as a global artist with a diverse and engaging portfolio.